Ex-J&K minister Lal Singh’s ED remand extended by 5 days in PMLA case

An anti-corruption court (CBI cases) on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of former minister and chairperson of the Dogra Swabhimaan Sangthan, Choudhary Lal Singh by five days till November 18 in a money laundering case against RB educational trust, which is run by his wife and former MLA Kanta Andotra.

The former MP was arrested from Chowadhi area of Sainik Colony on November 7.

He will be produced before the court via video conferencing on November 18, sources familiar with the development said.

The former MP was arrested from Chowadhi area of Sainik Colony on November 7 hours after special judge,anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu, justice Bala Jyoti had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Special public prosecutor Ashwani Khajuria said Singh was produced before the special court through virtual mode before the justice Jyoti at the end of his seven-day remand.

Khajuria, while referring to extension in Singh’s remand, said the judge cited serious nature of offences and initial stage of investigation by the ED.

The court ordered the ED to produce the accused in the court on November 18 through virtual mode and directed the officers concerned to expedite the investigation.

Khajuria said the ED filed a detailed report in the court of Jammu principal sessions judge in connection with the post-arrest bail plea filed by the accused.

In his eight-page objection, the SPP pleaded the court to direct the petitioner to present the bail application before the special judge anti-corruption (CBI cases) in the interest of justice and fair procedure of law.

He said the matter pertaining to the petitioner is already pending before the special judge concerned, which is a specially designated court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Khajuria said all the applications arising out of the case have been dealt by the court and the applications of anticipatory bail of the co-accused Andotra and their daughter Kranti Singh are pending in the court as well.

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 chargesheet filed by the CBI in this case which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust.

Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI chargesheet claimed. Singh, a two-time MP, switched from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

