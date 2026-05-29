Expect rain, thunderstorms across J&K till June 5: IMD

Brief spells of rain and thunderstorms are likely across Jammu and Kashmir till June 5, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Thursday. It also predicted gusty winds, along with rain and thundershowers across J&K on Friday.

The Jammu region has been reeling under an extreme heat-wave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40° Celsius since May 16. (PTI)

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“There shall be one or two brief spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm, gusty winds at scattered to fairly widespread places across J&K on May 28 and 29,” said a spokesperson. He said that the weather would general remain dry with brief spell of rain and thundershower at isolated places towards late afternoon hours from May 30 to June 3. On June 4 and 5, the weather will generally remain partly cloudy with brief spell of rain, thundershower, gusty winds at scattered places and for the next three days from June 6 to 8, it will generally remain dry, it added.

In its advisory, the IMD has cautioned that a few places may witness thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph during May 28 and 29.

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{{^usCountry}} The Jammu region has been reeling under an extreme heat-wave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40° Celsius since May 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jammu region has been reeling under an extreme heat-wave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40° Celsius since May 16. {{/usCountry}}

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