Expect rain today, tomorrow: IMD

: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains on Monday and Tuesday as the city experienced overcast skies along with light breeze on Sunday, bringing respite from the hot and humid weather.

A dry cyclonic circulation is anticipated over North Punjab on September 11. (HT File)

According to the IMD’s forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius from September 10 to 13.

On Sunday, the city experienced scattered clouds and a breezy evening, providing respite from the hot and humid climate. The maximum temperature was recorded 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dipped to 23 degrees Celsius.

“Light to moderate rain likely at isolated places on September 10, 11, and 12, with dry weather expected on the September 13. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures across the state over the next five days,” according to IMD Chandigarh observatory’s weather report.

A dry cyclonic circulation is anticipated over North Punjab on September 11. This feature is expected to persist intermittently in the region for the subsequent four to five days. The north-south oscillation of the trough will favour light to moderate showers over the region between September 11 and 13.

