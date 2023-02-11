Expedite construction work of central university campus: Sukhu to Pradhan

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite the construction work of Central University of Himachal Pradesh’s (CUHP’s) campus as the process of land transfer has already been completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his meeting with the Union minister on Thursday evening, Sukhu was assured that the foundation stone will soon be laid. Split campus of CUHP Dharamshala is proposed to come up at Dehra and Dharamshala.

The university was founded in 2010, but doesn’t have its own campus and is functioning from rented buildings.

The chief minister also urged the Union minister to enhance funds for centrally sponsored schemes, while advocating for financial assistance with respect to residential model schools besides strengthening the overall educational infrastructure.

Seeks help to set up ‘tent city’ at Dhauladhar base

Sukhu also met Union minister of tourism G Kishan Reddy and urged him to include places of tourists’ interests in Himachal under Swadesh Darshan Yojana II in next phase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Himachal is blessed with immense tourism potential, which includes water bodies (reservoirs), religious destinations, adventure sports and striking mountain ranges.

He said Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra and Janjehli area of Mandi were some of the destinations to be developed under the scheme.

A consultancy firm approved by the ministry will soon prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for further execution of this project.

The CM said that his government would also prepare a DPR for setting up a ‘tent city’ at the base camp of Dhauladhar ranges. Adequate land and road connectivity will be assured for the project, which will have more than 200 encampments with all the luxury and comfort, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’, another DPR will be prepared for developing 25 places in the state as tourist attractions.

Sukhu said that a convention centre would also be constructed at Dharamshala with assistance of Asian Development Bank. He said that Chintpurni temple would also be developed under Prasad Scheme.

The Union minister, meanwhile, suggested preparing a detailed and comprehensive presentation based on tourism potential available in the state, the mechanism to ease the process for land transfer and other necessary documentation to set up tourism ventures so that huge investment could be attracted.

HP to have chilling points at cluster level for milk collection

Dairy sector in Himachal will be strengthened under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) in a big way, said Sukhu after a meeting with Union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy Parshottam Rupala in New Delhi on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM sought from the Union minister a dairy project for Himachal in which components of chilling, transportation and dairy products are available. Chilling points would be set up at cluster level in villages for collection and storage of milk and thereafter it will be transported through refrigerated vans to the mother plant at district levels, said Sukhu.

Rupala has assured funding for the project as soon as the detailed project report is received by his ministry.

Sukhu also requested releasing of the pending amount of about ₹15 crore to the state on the account of livestock insurance scheme.