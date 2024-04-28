Explainer: Politics behind not accepting Haryana MLA's Ranjit Singh’s resignation

Independent MLA from Rania in Haryana , Ranjit Singh who was fielded by the BJP for the Hisar Lok Sabha seat last month had resigned from the state assembly. However, even after a month, Singh’s resignation has not been accepted by the Haryana assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta. Here's a look at the reasons and the politics behind the non-acceptance of resignation of Independent MLA who is supporting the government. Independent MLA from Rania in Haryana , Ranjit Singh. (HT File)

What does the law say on an independent lawmaker joining a political party?

The Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, say that an elected member of a House who has been elected as such otherwise than as a candidate set up by a political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after such election.

Why the assembly speaker has not accepted Ranjit Singh’s resignation?

The speaker said that since the resignation of the Independent MLA was not delivered personally to him, he has to make an inquiry regarding the authenticity of the resignation.

What does the assembly rules say on this?

The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Haryana assembly say that if the speaker receives a letter of resignation either by post or through someone else, he may make such inquiry as he thinks fit to satisfy himself that the resignation is voluntary and genuine. If the speaker, after making a summary enquiry either himself or through the agency of Vidhan Sabha secretariat or through such other agency, as he may deem fit, is satisfied that the resignation is not voluntary or genuine, he shall not accept the resignation, the rules say.

Was the Independent MLA asked to appear before the speaker to verify his resignation?

The speaker had asked Ranjit Singh to put up a personal appearance on April 23 for verifying the resignation.

However, the Independent MLA did not appear before the speaker citing personal reasons. He has been asked to appear before the speaker on April 30 now.

Can Ranjit Singh continue as an MLA if his resignation is not found genuine?

Since the Independent MLA has already joined a political party, he would be disqualified as a memberof the assembly if an application seeking his disqualification under the Tenth Schedule is made before the speaker.

What’s the purported politics behind the delay in accepting his resignation?

Opposition leaders say that if Singh’s resignation was accepted, it would have opened the doors for an assembly bypoll from Rania. INLD MLA Abhay Chautala claims the ruling BJP does not want the Rania assembly bypoll to be held.

What is the argument given by Opposition leaders?

They asked what stopped the speaker from verifying the Independent MLA’s resignation when the MLA called the speaker to inform that he won’t be able to appear before him on April 23.