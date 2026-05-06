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Explore possibility of integrated Mother and Child Hospital at IGMC: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Sukhu plans an integrated Mother and Child Hospital at IGMC Shimla and aims for zero waiting times for diagnostics in health facilities.

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers to explore the possibility of establishing an integrated Mother and Child Hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Sukhu was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the health department on Monday evening. He directed that a Committee be constituted led by secretary Ashish Singhmar to find out appropriate space in the IGMC premises to set up this unit for its effective functioning.

CM Sukhu also sought suggestions from the health department for a zero waiting period of diagnostic services in the medical colleges. He said that the state government is installing advanced and high-end machines and equipment in the health institutions of the state and is also ensuring adequate staff strength to ensure better treatment for the patients within the state.

He said that to upgrade the diagnostic system is paramount for the state government as it plays a crucial role in identifying the precise ailments of the patients and better health care services are ensured afterwards.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Explore possibility of integrated Mother and Child Hospital at IGMC: Himachal CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Explore possibility of integrated Mother and Child Hospital at IGMC: Himachal CM
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