Explore possibility of integrated Mother and Child Hospital at IGMC: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers to explore the possibility of establishing an integrated Mother and Child Hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Sukhu was presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the health department on Monday evening. He directed that a Committee be constituted led by secretary Ashish Singhmar to find out appropriate space in the IGMC premises to set up this unit for its effective functioning.

CM Sukhu also sought suggestions from the health department for a zero waiting period of diagnostic services in the medical colleges. He said that the state government is installing advanced and high-end machines and equipment in the health institutions of the state and is also ensuring adequate staff strength to ensure better treatment for the patients within the state.

He said that to upgrade the diagnostic system is paramount for the state government as it plays a crucial role in identifying the precise ailments of the patients and better health care services are ensured afterwards.

The CM said that the present state government is also filling up posts of medical, para medical and technical staff in the health institutions. He said that health and education sectors are the top most priorities for the state government so that the people of the state would be ensured better health facilities within the state. He stated that there is no dearth of money for both the sectors and the state government is bringing radical reforms in both the sectors.