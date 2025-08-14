Explore viability of single discipline colleges: Himachal CM

State government is exploring the possibility of introducing separate colleges for different disciplines like science colleges, arts colleges and sports colleges in the state along with conducting mandatory mock tests and a zero period in the institutions for ensuring holistic development of the students. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Directions in this regard were issued by the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of the education department on Wednesday.

Reiterating its commitment to provide quality education to the students even in remotest areas, Sukhu directed the education department to explore the possibility of introducing specialised colleges such as science colleges, arts colleges and sports colleges in the state.

Sukhu said that the government was opening Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in each assembly constituency in a phased manner and the construction had begun at eight sites in the state. He said that the government was also considering the proposal of upgrading the 56 existing schools into Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and they would offer better facilities to the students by ramping up the infrastructure and offer nutritional diet, sports, yoga and other activities in these educational institutions besides better academic facilities.