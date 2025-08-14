Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Explore viability of single discipline colleges: Himachal CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 07:14 am IST

Directions in this regard were issued by the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of the education department on Wednesday

State government is exploring the possibility of introducing separate colleges for different disciplines like science colleges, arts colleges and sports colleges in the state along with conducting mandatory mock tests and a zero period in the institutions for ensuring holistic development of the students.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Directions in this regard were issued by the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of the education department on Wednesday.

Reiterating its commitment to provide quality education to the students even in remotest areas, Sukhu directed the education department to explore the possibility of introducing specialised colleges such as science colleges, arts colleges and sports colleges in the state.

Sukhu said that the government was opening Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in each assembly constituency in a phased manner and the construction had begun at eight sites in the state. He said that the government was also considering the proposal of upgrading the 56 existing schools into Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and they would offer better facilities to the students by ramping up the infrastructure and offer nutritional diet, sports, yoga and other activities in these educational institutions besides better academic facilities.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Explore viability of single discipline colleges: Himachal CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On