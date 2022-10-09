Explosion at Ludhiana’s aluminium factory leaves 7 workers injured

At least seven daily-wage workers employed at an aluminium factory in Rangian village of Dehlon on Saturday morning suffered burn injuries following an explosion in a machine used for pressing the scrap.

The injured have been identified as Durgesh, Ravi Kumar, Ram Babu, Dalip Kumar, Dalip Gupta, Shivam and Ravi Dubey. Three of the injured have been rushed to a private hospital in Mandi Ahmedgarh, while four others have been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Durgesh and Ravi were said to be in a serious condition at the hospital.

Such was the impact of the explosion that the roof of the factory collapsed and the tremors were felt by the locals, who rushed to the spot and came to the aide of the injured.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Vaibhav Sehgal said the factory processed aluminium scrap into bars and logs and the owner had set up labour quarters in the factory premises for the workers.

On Saturday morning, when the workers were in the factory pressing aluminium scrap to further melt it, the machine exploded.

The ACP saud the forensics and ballistic team is on the way to Ludhiana from Mohali and Phillaur to investigate the matter and ascertain the reason behind the explosion, adding that police will take appropriate action after recording the statement of the victims.

A local, Ramandeep Singh of Rangian village, said they heard a strong explosion, following which panic gripped the village. They saw smoke emitting from the factory and rushed to the spot..

Amrik Singh, another resident who rushed to the spot, said the labourers were stuck under the debris.

Factory manager Deepak Singh, meanwhile, said it was suspected that reaction between the chemicals used in the factory caused the explosion.