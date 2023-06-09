Panic gripped the mini-secretariat following an explosion in a garbage dump outside malkhana in the New Court Complex on Thursday when a sanitary worker set the heap of waste on fire.

Explosion in Ludhiana’s New Court Complex triggers panic

The impact of the explosion was so strong that the window panes of malkhana were shattered. The worker who set the garbage on fire suffered injuries as the shards hit his leg. He was discharged from the hospital after first aid.

Heavy police force was deployed at the mini secretariat after the incident.

The police claimed that the explosion occurred after a glass bottle, which was lying in the garbage, exploded after being heated up. They said that the bottle must be filled with some fuel or inflammable liquid.

After the blast, the anti sabotage team of the police department reached the spot and gathered some metal pieces from the garbage for checking.

The explosion could be heard outside the mini secretariat. Panic gripped the district court complex as many visitors, advocates and court staff gathered outside the building after hearing the explosion. The police cordoned off the complex.

According to the eye witnesses, employees deputed at malkhana had asked a sanitary worker to set the dry leaves and garbage on fire at around 8.30 am. All of a sudden, a huge explosion occurred.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jasroop Kaur said they have sent the recovered substances from the garbage for investigation.

“There is no evidence of foul play or malicious intent as the explosion occurred due to some bottles being burned in the garbage waste,” she said.

The ACP added that the prima facie suggested that the explosion occurred due to a glass bottle.

Sanitary worker Jai Bhan said that after cleaning, he set the garbage on fire on being asked by the officials. Suddenly, an explosion occurred, which blinded him for a few seconds. Some shards injured his leg, and he was rushed to the hospital. He said he did not notice any glass bottles in the garbage.

Chetan Verma, president of the District Bar Association, said they have lodged complaints several times with the district session judge and the commissioner of police regarding the need to relocate malkhana to a safer place.

The police department has confiscated numerous items that pose a safety risk. Moreover, the building itself is in a dilapidated condition and needs to be relocated, he said.

On March 18, a massive fire broke out at the Sadar Malkhana of the police department, adjacent to the New Court complex. Around 10 explosions were heard inside the malkhana after the flames engulfed the structure and destroyed some records.