Ex-Punjab DGP’s son found dead at Panchkula residence

The son of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and former Punjab minister Razia Sultana, Aqil Akhtar (35), reportedly died in Panchkula on Thursday night.

According to the police, he was found unconscious at his Sector 4, MDC house by his family. He was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Following a post-mortem conducted on Friday morning, the body was handed over to the family. They subsequently left for their ancestral village, Harda Kheri, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh where Aqil’s last rites will be performed. Police have confirmed that the family has not raised any suspicions or alleged foul play regarding the death.

Initial details suggest that Akhtar may have suffered a health deterioration after taking “some medicine (may be overdose).” A senior officer from the MDC police station stated that the actual cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

Viscera samples have been sent to the forensic department to identify the substance consumed by the deceased, but the report is expected to take two to three months, he said. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said that there were no visible bodily injuries on the deceased.

Meanwhile, an old social media post shared by Aqil Akhtar in August—two months prior to his death—has come to light, in which he had allegedly leveled allegations against his family members. However, police stated that they cannot take suo moto action in the absence of a formal complaint.

Attempts to contact the former DGP and his wife for comment were unsuccessful. The family has also not issued a formal statement.

Close family sources said Aqil was a practicing lawyer. He is survived by his wife (a homemaker), a five-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. His father, Mohammad Mustafa, retired from the Punjab Police in 2021 and later joined the Congress party. His mother, Razia Sultana, is a prominent Congress politician who was elected three times as an MLA from Malerkotla.