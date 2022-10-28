Ex-serviceman attacks cop, tears his uniform in Mohali’s Kurali

An ex-serviceman assaulted a policeman after the latter reached his house in Kurali’s Ghataur village in response to a domestic violence complaint by his wife.

According to police, on Wednesday, they received a complaint from a woman that her husband, Bhagwant Singh, an ex-serviceman, had been assaulting her.

Acting on the complaint, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, posted at Kurali Sadar police station, reached the woman’s house. But when he confronted her husband, he attacked him and tore his uniform.

The ASI called for back-up, following which a police team reached the spot and arrested Bhagwant. The ASI was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he remains under treatment.

The accused was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, he was produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.

