Wed, Nov 19, 2025
Ex-serviceman kills wife, mother-in-law before shooting himself in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BySurjit Singh
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:27 pm IST

High drama at Improvement Trust Colony No. 7 on Wednesday morning as Gurdaspur SSP leads police team to surround it, hoping to convince ex-serviceman Gurpreet Singh to surrender, but in vain.

An ex-serviceman, Gurpreet Singh shot himself dead with a rifle amid high drama in Gurdaspur early on Wednesday hours after killing his wife, Akwinder Kaur and mother-in-law Gurjit Kaur over a longstanding marital dispute.

An ex-serviceman, Gurpreet Singh shot himself dead with a rifle amid high drama in Gurdaspur early on Wednesday hours after killing his wife, Akwinder Kaur and mother-in-law Gurjit Kaur over a longstanding marital dispute.
An ex-serviceman, Gurpreet Singh shot himself dead with a rifle amid high drama in Gurdaspur early on Wednesday hours after killing his wife, Akwinder Kaur and mother-in-law Gurjit Kaur over a longstanding marital dispute.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police Aditya rushed to the local Improvement Trust Colony No. 7 on the outskirts of the town with nearly 200 police personnel on being informed about the murders and the threat by Gurpreet Singh to go on a killing spree.

“Soon after he shot dead his wife and mother-in-law at their house in Khuthi village in Dorangla at 3am, police teams rushed to the spot. We cordoned off the nearby Improvement Trust Colony No. 7, where he was hiding after the attack. We wanted to ensure that the armed accused did not cause further damage in the populated locality,” Aditya said.

“We wanted to arrest him alive and I tried to convince him to surrender, but he shot himself,” the SSP said.

According to police sources, Gurpreet Singh, who belonged to Dalia Ramanjan village of Gurdaspur district, was employed as a security guard at the district jail and had taken along his rifle before barging into his wife’s parental home, where she was living for the past few years.

“The marital dispute was pending in court”, the SSP said.

Family sources said Akwinder was staying with her mother since Gurpreet used to harass and threaten her.

Tele MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) provides round-the-clock support via its toll-free numbers, 14416 and 1800-891-4416.

AI Summary AI Summary

In Gurdaspur, ex-serviceman Gurpreet Singh fatally shot his wife, Akwinder Kaur, and mother-in-law, Gurjit Kaur, over a marital dispute before taking his own life. Police, alerted to the situation, attempted to negotiate his surrender but were unsuccessful. Gurpreet, employed as a security guard, had a history of harassment towards Akwinder, prompting her to seek refuge with her mother.