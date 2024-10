Ex-servicemen’s issues addressed at Ferozepur event

As many as 3,000 ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows of soldiers participated in an event, aimed at addressing pension and other issues, organised by the Western Command at Ferozepur Cantonment on Sunday. Themed ‘Veeron ka samman, desh ka abhiman’, the event saw participants from the districts of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Kapurthala of the state. Themed ‘Veeron ka samman, desh ka abhiman’, the event saw participants from the districts of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, Muktsar, Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Kapurthala of the state.

Apart from pension, issues related to CSD facilities, SPARSH and ECHS were also addressed. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, felicitated gallantry awardees, veer naris and ex-servicemen with disabilities.

The event provided a platform for direct interaction between ex-servicemen and various authorities and agencies, including banks, to facilitate grievance redressal and seek clarifications. Awareness talks on various government schemes and facilities available for ex-servicemen were held.