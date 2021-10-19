Extension of BSF’s jurisdiction in Punjab: AAP seeks rollback of decision

Slamming the Union and state governments over the decision to extend the jurisdiction of Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in mini secretariat on Monday and burned the effigies of Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Charanjit Channi.

Accusing the state government of being hand in gloves with the Centre, AAP leaders stated that around 27,600 square kilometres of the state has been handed over to the Centre in the name of national security, but is in reality a political ploy by the BJP-led central government.

District presidents of AAP (urban) Suresh Goyal and AAP (rural) Harbhupinder Singh Dharor stated that Channi had recently conducted meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah raising concerns over smuggling of weapons and from the border areas. Following this, the jurisdiction of BSF was extended from 15km to 50km in the state, which is around 50% of its area.

AAP Lok Sabha in-charge Amandeep Mohi and in-charge of Ludhiana east constituency, Daljit Bhola Grewal, stated that the jurisdiction has been reduced by 30 kms in Gujrat, which is surprising.

“It seems like there is no issue in Gujrat but in Punjab only, due to the political interests of the Union government. We will continue to fight against it and the state government should also make efforts to do so as the move might disturb the peace of the state,” said Mohi.