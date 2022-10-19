Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Extortion bid: Lawrence Bishnoi, aide booked for demanding 1 crore from Ferozepur resident

Extortion bid: Lawrence Bishnoi, aide booked for demanding 1 crore from Ferozepur resident

Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:46 PM IST

The complainant, a Ferozepur resident, said he had received threatening calls from international phone numbers.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Deepak Tinu have been booked for threatening to kill a Ferozepur resident and demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for sparing his life. (Representational Image/HT File)
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Deepak Tinu have been booked for threatening to kill a Ferozepur resident and demanding 1 crore for sparing his life. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Deepak Tinu have been booked for threatening to kill a Ferozepur resident and demanding 1 crore for sparing his life on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Sukhbir Singh Brar of Zia Ke Bagga village, said he had received threatening calls from international phone numbers. “The caller asked me to pay 1 crore after every six months or face dire consequences. When I asked the caller to identify himself, he introduced himself as Deepak Tinu. Later, over a conference call, another man, who called himself Bishnoi, told me to do as Tinu says or he will eliminate me,” he said.

A case has been registered against Tinu and Bishnoi under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tinu, a co-accused in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, had fled from police custody on October 2. Police are unaware of his whereabouts, and suspect that he has fled the country. His girlfriend, who helped him flee from police custody, was arrested from the Mumbai airport on October 10.

