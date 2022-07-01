Extortion bid reveals well-oiled network of foreign-based gangsters

The extortion bid has yet again indicated a well-oiled network of foreign-based gangsters who are operating through their aides sitting in jail. The gangster sitting in jail further establishes contact with accomplices sitting outside and executes the crime.

Right two hours before the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, Subhash Arora, a Model Town-based industrialist, received an internet call where the caller refers to himself as Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke and asks for a ransom of ₹3 crore. Subhash did not pay heed to the call. He kept on receiving the call but did not report the matter to the police.

On June 16, three persons on a bike opened fire targeting a car in Bhola Colony. As the incident took place close on the heels of Moose Wala’s killing, the matter escalated. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma ordered an FIR and constituted a team led by joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav, ADCP-4 Tushar Gupta, ADCP- investigation Jagatpreet Singh, ACP East Jyoti Yadav and inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge CIA 2 to investigate the matter.

Firstly, it was a challenge as there was no complainant in the case. The police questioned two car occupants. While the first one claimed that he had no enmity with anyone, the occupant of the second car said that his uncle was receiving ransom calls from Duneke. The bike and a car were zeroed down from where the accused were suspected to have opened fire. The cops were in for a shock when they found that both vehicles had fake number plates.

The accused involved in the firing were caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The number plate of the motorcycle turned out to be fake.

On the basis of a tip-off and scientific investigation, five of the accused were arrested. It was further established that they were receiving directions from Duneke and another gangster Arshdeep, who is lodged in Ferozepur jail, said police sources.

When the police probed further, it was found that Subhash had paid some part of the ransom to the accused through the former sarpanch of Natt village, Dilpreet Singh, alias Peeta.

Peeta is no stranger to illegal activities. He was previously involved in illegal sand mining and now police are trying to establish his hawala transition links through which the entire gang was sending money abroad.

“Here I must compliment the hard work done by ADCP-4 Tushar Gupta and ACP East Jyoti Yadav who have done commendable jobs in cracking tricky cases and nabbing the accused,” said Bhargav.