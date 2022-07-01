Extortion bid reveals well-oiled network of foreign-based gangsters
The extortion bid has yet again indicated a well-oiled network of foreign-based gangsters who are operating through their aides sitting in jail. The gangster sitting in jail further establishes contact with accomplices sitting outside and executes the crime.
Right two hours before the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, Subhash Arora, a Model Town-based industrialist, received an internet call where the caller refers to himself as Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke and asks for a ransom of ₹3 crore. Subhash did not pay heed to the call. He kept on receiving the call but did not report the matter to the police.
On June 16, three persons on a bike opened fire targeting a car in Bhola Colony. As the incident took place close on the heels of Moose Wala’s killing, the matter escalated. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma ordered an FIR and constituted a team led by joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav, ADCP-4 Tushar Gupta, ADCP- investigation Jagatpreet Singh, ACP East Jyoti Yadav and inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge CIA 2 to investigate the matter.
Firstly, it was a challenge as there was no complainant in the case. The police questioned two car occupants. While the first one claimed that he had no enmity with anyone, the occupant of the second car said that his uncle was receiving ransom calls from Duneke. The bike and a car were zeroed down from where the accused were suspected to have opened fire. The cops were in for a shock when they found that both vehicles had fake number plates.
The accused involved in the firing were caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The number plate of the motorcycle turned out to be fake.
On the basis of a tip-off and scientific investigation, five of the accused were arrested. It was further established that they were receiving directions from Duneke and another gangster Arshdeep, who is lodged in Ferozepur jail, said police sources.
When the police probed further, it was found that Subhash had paid some part of the ransom to the accused through the former sarpanch of Natt village, Dilpreet Singh, alias Peeta.
Peeta is no stranger to illegal activities. He was previously involved in illegal sand mining and now police are trying to establish his hawala transition links through which the entire gang was sending money abroad.
“Here I must compliment the hard work done by ADCP-4 Tushar Gupta and ACP East Jyoti Yadav who have done commendable jobs in cracking tricky cases and nabbing the accused,” said Bhargav.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics