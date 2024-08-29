 Eye camps, pilgrimage for voters: Tohana MLA gets poll code violation notice - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Eye camps, pilgrimage for voters: Tohana MLA gets poll code violation notice

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 29, 2024 10:16 AM IST

In the notice, the returning officer stated that they received a complaint that the Tohana MLA was organising eye-check camps in his constituency, besides sending voters on pilgrimage in his buses.

Tohana returning officer on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to former Haryana development and panchayat minister Devender Babli, Jannayak Janata party (JJP)’s rebel MLA from Fatehabad’s Tohana assembly segment, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Former minister Babli said that he hasn’t joined any party and his teams have been doing social service for the last 15 years. (HT Photo)
In the notice, the returning officer stated that they received a complaint that the Tohana MLA was organising eye-check camps in his constituency, besides sending voters on pilgrimage in his buses. He was also distributing sports kits among youths, it was alleged. The returning officer has asked the MLA to file his reply within 48 hours. Former minister Babli said that he hasn’t joined any party and his teams have been doing social service for the last 15 years.

“Even before polls, my organisation was holding eye camps in villages, and sending elderly persons to religious places,” he said.

