Eye on bypoll: Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal goes on stone-laying spree in Jalandhar

In light of Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal went on a stone-laying spree on Wednesday. Dhaliwal, along with local MLAs, visited different parts of the constituency and gave green signal to development works to the tune of ₹11.47 crore at eight locations. Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal during a stone-laying event in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The work mainly includes modernisation of grain and vegetable markets and re-laying of link roads in poll-bound Jalandhar.

The constituency fell vacant after Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 76, died of a heart attack while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 15.

Dhaliwal said the state government has stipulated ₹100 crore for the development of grain markets of Punjab. “Of the total amount, at least ₹18 crore will be spent in Jalandhar. The work on the projects inaugurated today will be completed soon. I am touring Jalandhar district on February 26 and will kick start the remaining projects as well,” Dhaliwal said.

On the sidelines of the event, Dhaliwal said the state government is coming up with new agriculture policy on March 31. “The policy has been designed keeping in mind all the factors, including crop diversification, increasing income and profits of farmers,” Dhaliwal said.

Former senior deputy mayor joins AAP

Former senior deputy mayor of Jalandhar municipal corporation Kamaljit Bhatia joined Aam Aadmi Party after quitting Akali Dal in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann at Chandigarh. Apart from Bhatia, several office-bearers of SAD also joined the party in Jalandhar today. They were formerly inducted into party by general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and senior AAP leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan.