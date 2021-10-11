Eye on elections, Punjab CM renames scheme as Mera Ghar Mere Naam

In a populist step with elections in mind, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday rechristened the state government’s Mission Lal Lakir as Mera Ghar Mere Naam (My house in my name).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Channi announced this after approval of the state cabinet.

Also read: Indian Army’s JCO, 4 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu

The state’s scheme earlier was to give property rights to house dwellers living in the lal dora of 12,700 villages in the state. Lal dora is a village settlement, comprising a cluster of houses where residents live. It is surrounded by a road and outside it is the agriculture land attached with a particular village. Earlier, dwellers inside the lal dora did not have ownership rights, but this scheme is aimed to give them the rights to make properties saleable. This could be used as collateral to raise loans, too. The lal dora has now been extended for house dwellers in municipal limits of cities and towns for generations but people don’t have ownership rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme is an extension of the Centre’s Swamitav scheme or Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas for which a pilot project was started in villages of Gurdaspur district six months ago. According to plans, the scheme will be extended to five more districts.

Step to safeguard property of NRIs

The chief minister announced that in order to safeguard properties owned by NRI Punjabis, an entry would be made in revenue records that the owner of the property lives abroad,and it can’t be sold or purchased without his consent.

This was also decided in Monday’s meeting.

Assures of no power crisis in Punjab

Answering a question from the media, Channi said there would be no power crisis in the state as his government has sought supply of coal from the Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}