...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Eyeing Punjab polls, SAD’s Haryana unit to focus on expansion

According to SAD’s Haryana chief, the organisation will help the party in the Punjab elections next year by mobilising party workers; the neighbouring states share common political issues, he adds

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Advertisement

With an eye on the Punjab assembly elections next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is set to expand its organisational structure in Haryana, state unit chief Harkesh Singh Mohri said on Tuesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Haryana chief Harkesh Singh Mohri with party workers and community members during a Baisakhi event.

Mohri, a farmer leader from Ambala, was chosen as president of the Haryana wing by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on April 9. “The organisation will help the party in the Punjab elections next year. We will mobilise party workers. The neighbouring states share common political issues,” he said while talking to HT.

Mohri met party workers and community members on the ocassion of Baisakhi, his first formal event after assuming the charge. “A state-wide campaign will be launched to strengthen the party soon. We will send a panel of names to the party high command to constitute a state-level core committee. We will be the voice of the Sikh community in Haryana,” he said.

Regarding the upcoming municipal elections, he said the party would take a decision on polls soon.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

shiromani akali dal baisakhi
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Eyeing Punjab polls, SAD’s Haryana unit to focus on expansion
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Eyeing Punjab polls, SAD’s Haryana unit to focus on expansion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.