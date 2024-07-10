Factory owner, workers booked for robbing truck driver in Ludhiana

The Sahnewal police have booked the owner of a steel company and his workers for robbing the driver of his truck, motorcycle, mobile phone and cash. The driver had gone to the factory of the steel company to get his due payment. The victim said the incident occurred on April 10, but the police took three months to lodge an FIR. (iStock)

The accused, who has been booked is Saya Shankar Maini, the owner of the steel company, while his workers are yet to be identified. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Avdesh Kumar Yadav of New Azad Nagar of Lohara.

The victim said the incident occurred on April 10, but the police took three months to lodge an FIR.

Yadav said he is a truck driver and used to make deliveries for the accused. He alleged that the accused had not cleared his dues for a long time, so he went to the factory for money. As he asked the accused to clear the dues, he started arguing with him. The accused along with his workers assaulted him. The accused robbed him of his mobile, debit card, cheque book, ₹27,500 in cash, bike and even kept his truck with them.

ASI Balveer Singh said the police have registered a case after an inquiry under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 379-B (snatching) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against the accused, who are yet to be arrested.