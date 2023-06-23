Two factory workers among three held for stealing yarn from factory in Ludhiana

Five days after the miscreants targeted a factory and stole at least 20 boxes of yarn, the Focal Point police on Friday arrested three persons, including two employees of the factory.

Police found that Pankaj and Rakesh had hatched a conspiracy and they involved Raj, a pick-up truck driver, in the crime. The trio executed the theft on the intervening night of June 17 and 18. (iStock)

The police have recovered 250 kg yarn and seized a pick-up auto which was used by the accused in the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Raj Babu of Radha Colony, Pankaj of Uttar Pradesh, and Rakesh Raj of Bihar. Both Pankaj and Rakesh are living in rented accommodations in Jiwan Nagar.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Focal Point police station said that Chetaniya Dawar, owner of the yarn factory had lodged a complaint stating that some unidentified accused had stolen around 20 boxes of yarns, each weighing 50 kg, by barging in the unit after scaling the compound wall.

The inspector added that a case under sections 457, 380, 411 of the IPC was registered against the accused.