Ludhiana: Factory worker held for raping 16-year-old stepdaughter

A factory worker has been arrested for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly for the last six months, police said on Thursday.

The victim confided in her mother and narrated the whole incident to her. She then took her daughter to the police station and filed a complaint, following which the accused was arrested.

The accused was produced before the court on Thursday and was sent to Ludhiana central jail on judicial remand.

The woman, who is a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony of Sherpur, stated that on Wednesday, when she returned home from work, she found her daughter distressed. On being asked, the girl stated that her stepfather has been raping her for the last six months when she was alone at home. He used to threaten her that if she told her mother about it, he would kill her.

She said that her stepfather again raped her on March 28.

ASI Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, section 6 of Protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.

The 35-year-old victim’s mother stated that after her first husband dumped her, she had solemnised a second marriage with the accused, 28, around 10 years ag0. She has a daughter from her first marriage, who is living with her.

Not the first case

On April 23, a 32-year-old factory worker was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter and threatening to sell her. The victim went back to her biological father in Fatehgarh Sahib and filed a complaint to the police. The Fatehgarh Sahib police had lodged a Zero FIR against the accused and transferred the matter to Ludhiana police for further action.

On April 16, a Nepalese fast-food seller was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Janta Nagar of Shimlapuri.

On March 21, the city police had booked a Bachittar Nagar resident for allegedly raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

On December 19, 2022, a resident of Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon was booked for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The FIR was lodged following the statement of the mother of the accused.