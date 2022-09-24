Factory worker killed in blast in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district

A 60-year-old man was killed and three others were injured following a blast at an acetylene manufacturing factory in Nasrala town of Hoshiarpur district on Saturday morning.

The explosion, which took place at JK Enterprises on Jalandhar road during the refilling of cylinders, was so strong that limbs of the victim flew several metres away. The roof of the shed, where the work was in progress, was also shattered.

Police said the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Deputy superintendent of police Surinder Pal said technical experts had been called to determine the cause of the blast.

The blast took place around 10.30am when work was in progress. The factory manufactures medical oxygen cylinders, dissolved acetylene gas and nitrogen oxide.

The deceased was identified as Bhagwati Singh, a native of Uttarakhand. The injured workers are Pritam Singh, Paramjit Singh and Brahm Dev.

A member of the management, Tarun Goel, said that the factory was running operations as per norms.