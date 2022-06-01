Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Factory worker rapes colleague on pretext of marriage, booked

A factory worker was booked for raping his 28-year-old colleague on pretext of marriage on Tuesday. They had been in a relationship for around four years.
Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A factory worker was booked for raping his 28-year-old colleague on pretext of marriage on Tuesday. They had been in a relationship for around four years.

The accused, Arjun Kumar Yadav, is a resident of Bilga village. The complainant said, “In 2018, Yadav took me to a dhaba (eatery) near Pawa village, and established physical relations with me after promising to marry me. However, later he reneged on his word.”

Assistant sub-inspector Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for his arrest.

13 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana

The Division number 7 police on Monday lodged an FIR against four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail from whom nine phones were recovered on May 26 night.

Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand said they recovered nine mobile phones from four inmates— Uday, Lakhbir Singh, Amanpreet Singh and Feroze Khan— while four mobile phones were found abandoned.

Assistant sub-inspector Bindar Singh, the investigating officer, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case has been registered under Section 52-A of Prison Act.

Dist logs 3 fresh Covid cases

Ludhiana

Three fresh Covid cases were reported in the district on Tuesday. In a major respite, no casualty has been reported after April 22.

The total tally of Covid cases in the district has mounted to 1,09,948, out of which 1,07,649 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. All 19 active cases are under home isolation.

