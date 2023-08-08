Factory worker stabbed to death in Focal Point Ludhiana

A group of unidentified assailants stabbed a factory worker to death with a sharp-edged weapon following a spat in Phase 8 of Focal Point, police said on Tuesday. Police investigating a the spot after murder of a factory worker at Focal Point in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Sidharth Yadav, 24, from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The victim was a factory worker and used to live in the labour quarters inside the factory premises.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Focal Point police station, said that the locals informed the police that some miscreants have stabbed a man in Phase -8. The police reached the spot and found the man lying on the roadside in a pool of blood. The police rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

During investigation, the police found that the victim came out of the factory on Monday night and indulged in a spat with a group of 3 to 4 people. Things turned ugly after which the accused flashed a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him multiple times.

After the locals gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot.

The SHO said that a murder case has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.