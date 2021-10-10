Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Faesal likely to be appointed Lt Guv's adviser
chandigarh news

Faesal likely to be appointed Lt Guv’s adviser

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal may become the advisor of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal may become the advisor of J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

The speculation about Faesal being nominated as the advisor gained momentum after Baseer Khan was relieved of the said charge earlier this week.

The government, however, is tight-lipped about the former IAS officer’s fresh appointment. Off late, Faesal has been repeatedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on social media.

Last year, 17 months after laying the foundation of a new political party, Faesal had resigned the as president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement. The 38-year-old former bureaucrat had also removed the party tag from his bio on social media that gave rise to speculation that he could rejoin the government or pursue other interests. Faesal had formed the party in March 2019.

Faesal had resigned as an IAS officer in 2018, citing personnel reasons. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019 after he reached the national capital from Srinagar, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating it into two Union territories, J&K and Ladakh.

In February, the Public Safety Act was invoked against him, but was revoked before he was released in June.

Faesal was the IAS topper of 2010 and has worked in various positions in the Jammu and & Kashmir administration. The government didn’t accept his resignation. Earlier too, there were rumors that Faesal could be appointed as advisor of the Lt Governor.

