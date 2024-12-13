Fairness needed in disaster mgmt fund allocation: Punjab MP Hayer tells Lok Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha (LS) the issue of disaster management fund allocation, and the challenges faced by farmers in Punjab due to inter-state disputes. Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (HT file)

Highlighting the need for a fair and transparent approach, Meet Hayer called for state representation in disaster management fund allocation. “Disaster management funds should be allocated with adequate representation from the states. Drawing attention to past instances, he mentioned that the floods last year caused widespread destruction in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, yet the special relief package was directed solely to Bihar. This disparity highlights the need for a mechanism ensuring state representation in fund allocation decisions,” he said.

Urging the central government to compensate Punjab for the damages sustained during the 2023 floods, he said that under the new norms, the government must account for the ₹1,600 crore public property damage suffered by the state. He called for immediate federal support to construct embankments and strengthen flood control mechanisms, according to a press release here.

Discussing the long-standing issue of the Ghaggar river, the AAP MP stated that Punjab farmers suffer massive losses every year due to flooding. He attributed this to Haryana’s refusal to provide the necessary NOC for building embankment (dhussi bandh) on Ghaggar. “The central government must mediate between Punjab and Haryana to resolve this issue, ensuring thousands of farmers in areas like Khanauri and Sangrur are no longer at the mercy of nature,” he asserted.

‘Number of road accident deaths rising’

The AAP MP also raised the issue of road accidents across the country in the Lok Sabha, calling the increasing number of deaths due to high-speed traffic on highway a matter of public concern. Hayer stated that nearly 1.75 lakh people die in road accidents in India every year. He said that over the past 10 years, about 15 lakh people have lost their lives in road accidents, and even now, nearly 400 deaths occur daily due to this. He informed the Lok Sabha about the Punjab government’s special initiative, the Road Safety Force, and mentioned that after its formation, there has been a 47% reduction in road accident deaths in Punjab. He said other states should also take similar measures, or the central government should formulate a policy on this.

Responding to the Sangrur MP’s questions, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari praised the initiative, according to a press release here. Gadkari pointed out that road transportation falls under the concurrent list of the Constitution, so any state can enact laws on this matter as per their needs. He added that some states have already taken certain steps, yielding positive results.

Sahney seeks MRTS for Darbar Sahib

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney on Thursday called on Gadkari regarding the critical infrastructure challenges in Punjab and highlighted the urgent need for a mass rapid transit system (MRTS) to connect the GT Road to the Golden Temple (Darbar Sahib) in Amritsar. Citing the daily influx of over 1.5 lakh pilgrims, he sought a pod service similar to the one operational in Heathrow airport. He also requested for speedy completion of the Sirhind bypass (Mohali–Barnala), Zirakpur bypass (NH7-NH5) and Green Field bypass projects. He suggested that suitable budgetary allocations be made for bio-gas and alternative fuel initiatives utilising organic waste to mitigate stubble burning.