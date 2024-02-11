Fake bail surety busted, two women booked in Chandigarh

UT police arrested two women who allegedly used to provide fake sureties for accused seeking bail in Sector 43 district court on Saturday. A surety is furnished by an accused arrested in a case or in judicial custody when he or she is released on bail by the court. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Paramjit Kaur and Nirmala Rani, aged around 45, who spread their network in the courts of Mohali and Ambala. Police said, a number of fake identification proofs such fake aadhar cards and voter id cards were recovered from the accused. Earlier, another accused Sushila, being part of the same gang was arrested last month, added police.

A surety is furnished by an accused arrested in a case or in judicial custody when he or she is released on bail by the court. As per law, a surety is a close relative who stands as a guarantor. Fake surety has, however, became a source of ‘income’ for this gang whose members stood as guarantors even though they do not know the accused. As a result, hardened criminals also got released from the court, said police.

Police had lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 419 (cheats by personation), 420 (cheating), 467/468/471 (forgery), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 36 police station on the directions passed by additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh.

On similar directions, an FIR was registered against Sushila, a resident of Kachhi Colony Dhanas, for allegedly giving a fake surety for an accused Shubham.