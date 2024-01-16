Fake D-Pharmacy certificates: Adesh varsity med supdt, principal among 4 in VB net

Ludhiana: The vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested four more accused for allegedly admitting ineligible candidates and issuing D-Pharmacy certificates in a fraudulent manner in connivance with registrars and officials of Punjab State Pharmacy Council (PSPC) on Monday. Those arrested include Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill, medical superintendent (Admn) Adesh University, Bathinda, Sarabjit Singh Brar, principal, RS Ramakodi, former principal of Lala Lajpat Rai College, Sehna, Barnala district, and Baljinder Singh Bajwa, former principal of the same college. The vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested four more accused for allegedly admitting ineligible candidates and issuing D-Pharmacy certificates in a fraudulent manner in connivance with registrars and officials of Punjab State Pharmacy Council (PSPC) on Monday.

Dr Gurpreet Singh Gill is son of Dr Harinder Singh Gill, chancellor of Adesh University, Bathinda.

“Earlier, the bureau had arrested Parveen Kumar Bharadwaj and Dr Tejvir Singh, both former registrars of PSPC along with superintendent Ashok Kumar. Nine pharmacists were also nominated and arrested in this case,” said a VB spokesperson.

‘On December 8, 2023, the Ludhiana vigilance bureau had lodged an FIR under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465, 466, 468, (all related to forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against the accused for issuing licences of D-Pharmacy to the ineligible students studying in private colleges. Later, they had added IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), and 467 ( also forgery) along with sections 7, 7-A, 8, 13(1) read with 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act in the FIR,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further added that to fill vacant seats in D-Pharmacy institutions, the owners of private colleges allegedly admitted students from other states in connivance with the above mentioned registrars and officials of PSPC without obtaining mandatory migration certificates, accepting significant bribes from unsuspecting candidates.

Moreover, several students obtained admission to the D-pharmacy course by possessing the requisite 10+2 educational qualifications in medical or non-medical streams privately whereas it has to be passed in regular classes and by attending science practical.

The officials have been found indulged in making bribe money to owners, principals of private pharmacy colleges for getting issued forged and fabricated 10+2 certificates and D-Pharmacy certificates from different institutions and fake registration certificates from PSPC in a fraudulent manner.

He further informed that the arrested accused would be produced in the court on Tuesday. Further investigation in this case was under progress to scrutinise the roles of other officials, employees, and clerks of PSPC, along with individuals associated with private colleges.