Fake job racket: Chandigarh Police arrest 3 men from Noida

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested four men from Noida for running a fake job racket, as part of which they had cheated a Ram Darbar woman of ₹90,610.

Police said that they were operating the racket out of a high-tech call centre in Sector 63, Noida, and cheated people from all over India on the pretext of providing jobs at reputed companies. Police have recovered two laptops, two mobile phones, four ATM cards and 13 portable landline phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Alok Kumar, 33, of Bahrambadh village in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh, a BA graduate and the mastermind behind the operation; Pankaj, 24, and Arun Tyagi, 25, both residents of Meerut and BCom graduates; and Mrinal Sharma, 26, of Shahdara, Delhi, a Class 12 pass who had previous experience working at a call centre and was fluent at communicating in English.

They had cheated a woman from Ram Darbar who had uploaded her resume on Naukri.com. They called her posing as employees of Naukri.com and made her pay ₹90,610 in instalments on the pretext of getting her a job. They later stopped taking her calls.

Modus operandi

Police said that the suspects used to find resumes on open source websites like Shine.com, Naukri.com and Monster.com using fake ids. Then, they approached financially-challeged and asked them to open bank accounts and took SIM cards in their name, which they would use to call the victims.

They called approximately 800 to 1,000 people per day, of which five to seven people fell victim to their schemes. They also changed the address of their call centre regularly.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

Immigration fraud: Mohali man booked for cheating Delhi resident of ₹5.5 lakh

A Mohali man has been booked for duping a Delhi resident of ₹5.5 lakh on the pretext of getting him a work visa for Canada.

The accused has been identified as Saurabh Sharma of Sector 122, Mohali.

The complainant, Sanjeev Chadha of Shakarpur, Delhi, said told police that a family friend had introduced him to Saurabh as an immigration and visa consultant in 2019.

He said that Saurabh had promised him a work visa for Canada and taken ₹5.5 lakh, but was unable to secure it. Sanjeev alleged that Saurabh had agreed to pay him back and given him a cheque, which was dishonoured.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.