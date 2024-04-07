Fake sureties scam: Two more arrested

Moving ahead with investigation in the fake sureties scam at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, police arrested two more accused in the case on Saturday. The scam was busted last year when the police had arrested five members of the gang. A case was first registered in November 2023 when police had busted a five-member gang who were adept in making fake sureties for criminals lodged in Chandigarh and Ambala (Stock photo)

Police arrested 27-year-old Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Sangrur, along 39-year-old Sukhwinder Singh, alias, Sunny, a resident of Rajpura Sadar. A voter ID card and one Aadhaar card was recovered from their possession.

A case was first registered in November 2023 when police had busted a five-member gang who were adept in making fake sureties for criminals lodged in Chandigarh and Ambala.

A surety is furnished by an accused arrested in a case and in judicial custody when he or she is released on bail by a court. As per law, a surety is a close relative who stands as a guarantor. Fake surety became a source of income for this gang whose members stood as sureties even though they did not know the accused. As a result, hardened criminals got released from the court easily, police said.

Both Lakhwinder and Sukhwinder were produced before a court on Saturday and a five-day police remand was obtained. Police will question them further to ascertain involvement of more gang members and the scope of the scam.