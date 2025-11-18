Fake welfare scheme: Ludhiana locals unwittingly used as ‘mules’ in bank fraud: Police

A shocking case of cybercrime manipulation has surfaced in Ludhiana after several residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp learned that bank accounts opened in their names were being used for cyber frauds in Bihar. According to the complaint filed, the fraudsters targeted the settlement in September 2025. (iStock)

Police investigations revealed that fraudsters, posing as officials from a nationalised bank, visited the Labour Colony and convinced residents that the Central Government had launched a new welfare scheme in September this year. Under the guise of this fake scheme, the accused collected identity proofs from unsuspecting locals, promising them that each newly opened bank account would receive ₹1,000 per month as government assistance.

The scam went unnoticed until several residents received summons from the Bhagalpur police in Bihar, accusing them of involvement in cybercrime. Shocked and confused, at least 25 residents approached the Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, alleging that their documents had been misused to open “mule accounts” without their knowledge.

According to the complaint filed, the fraudsters targeted the settlement in September 2025. Pooja, a complainant and resident of the Labour Colony, said the accused—a local resident accompanied by a woman and others—made repeated announcements, urging people to submit two passport-sized photographs and Aadhaar copies, insisting the documents were required to open government-sponsored bank accounts for the underprivileged. Several residents say they were made to sign forms but were never given a passbook, debit card, or any confirmation of the accounts.

The mule accounts were opened across two branches of a nationalised bank—the Clock Tower branch and the CMCH branch. These accounts were later found to have been used for funneling money obtained through cyber frauds.

The revelations come at a time when Punjab Police have identified more than 150 active mule accounts statewide, spread across both nationalised and private banks. Most of these accounts were traced back to Ludhiana, prompting the State Cyber Cell to register an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Ludhiana commissionerate.