Fall in line or face the music, LG Manoj Sinha warns drug peddlers

Sending a clear warning to drug-peddlers, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that all possible options under law would be explored to dismantle cross-border drug trafficking networks.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the launch of the 'Drug-Free J&K' campaign in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

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He also announced sweeping punitive measures, including confiscation of properties and cancellation of driving licences, passports and Aadhaar cards of the accused.

LG leads padyatra

“Those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law. Our neighbour (Pakistan) is using cross-border smuggling to poison our communities and undermine our nation’s future. Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay,” Sinha said in his address to a gathering at MA Stadium here before leading a ‘padyatra’ (march) to Parade Ground to mark the beginning of a 100-day intensive campaign in J&K to make it drug-free.

Citizens from all walks of life participate

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{{^usCountry}} Thousands of citizens from all walks of life participated in the padyatra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thousands of citizens from all walks of life participated in the padyatra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Assets of the drug smugglers will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment will be delivered swiftly. The administration will confiscate all property, revoke licenses, passports, Aadhaar, and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations,” Sinha asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Assets of the drug smugglers will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment will be delivered swiftly. The administration will confiscate all property, revoke licenses, passports, Aadhaar, and freeze bank accounts of all those involved. This crackdown against drug smugglers will echo through generations,” Sinha asserted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If they (peddlers) are absconding, a look-out circular will be issued immediately, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If they (peddlers) are absconding, a look-out circular will be issued immediately, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We pledge resolutely that the administration will not let any youth, family, or dream fall into the dark abyss of addiction,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We pledge resolutely that the administration will not let any youth, family, or dream fall into the dark abyss of addiction,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I firmly believe that drug addiction statistics show mere percentages and case files but behind each lies a vivid story, a family’s struggle and agony,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I firmly believe that drug addiction statistics show mere percentages and case files but behind each lies a vivid story, a family’s struggle and agony,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir has assumed alarming proportions, especially in border belts because Pakistan keeps pushing narcotics with the help of drones.

The LG directed senior officers to take swift action on complaints and strengthen grassroots intelligence with the help of panchayats, mohalla committees, chowkidars, lambardars and ward surveillance committees to identify and punish every culprit.

The next three months are pivotal, with the campaign advancing in six clear phases- awareness intensive drives, youth focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation & evaluation, he said.

He said that since early 2021 J&K has moved beyond planning to decisive action for a drug-free region.

He called upon youth, social workers, community leaders, teachers, women and athletes to participate in large numbers since they are the face, force and future of this campaign.

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Padyatra throws normal life out of gear in Jammu city

The maiden ‘padyatra’ by LG Manoj Sinha under 100 days Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan threw normal life out of gear across Jammu city for over two hours.

Daily commuters besides ambulances with patients remained stuck due to chaotic traffic management. People, who were caught in long traffic snarls, blamed the LG’s administration for holding padyatra in Jammu city when the problem has assumed alarming proportions in border belts.

If such was the impact of LG administration’s padyatra for a Nasha Mukt Naya Jammu Kashmir that people had to miss their surgeries due to long traffic snarls then the administration seriously needs to ponder before planning such foot marches, said Farooq Ahmed, 51, from Bhatindi, who had to undergo a surgery at SMGS Hospital here.

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He was stuck for over two hours in a traffic jam and as a result could not undergo the surgical procedure.

“I am not questioning the intent of the administration but how can an entire city be held hostage to such an event. The problem of drug abuse has assumed alarming proportions in border areas. The administration could have thought about holding such foot marches there,” he said.

Ahmed said that he had been waiting for a nasal surgery for the past over three months.

“Now, I will have to wait for a fresh appointment and we all know the long waiting list of patients in government hospitals,” he said.

Commuters were a harried lot blaming the administration for such “chaotic traffic management”.

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“Such events are needed more in border areas where drugs have assumed alarming proportions, said Avtar Singh, 49, who was stuck in a traffic jam.

“I think rallies are a senseless way of awareness which not only wastes studies and energy of students but also troubles the general public,” said Sumit Kichlu, another commuter.

The traffic police had diverted the entire traffic on the circular road of the old city.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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