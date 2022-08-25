False implication in terror cases: Govt pays 14.85 lakh relief to Amritsar man

Amritsar: Following a local court order five months ago, the Punjab government paid ₹14.85 lakh to Sarabjit Singh Verka, member of the Punjab Human Rights Organisation, as compensation for illegitimately framing him in two terror cases.

Punjab Police had framed Verka in two fake terror cases — one in 1992 and the another in 1998. He was acquitted in both cases in 2000 and 2007, respectively. In 2008, Verka had approached an Amritsar court seeking compensation for harassment and torture in police custody.

The court of additional civil judge, senior division (ACJSD), Amritsar, in 2013, had “decreed” to the state government to pay ₹10 lakh compensation into the plaintiff’s account in three months. The compensation, however, was not released. Later, the court had attached the cars of the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and DC Amritsar to force the authorities to pay the compensation to Verka. The compensation amount was also enhanced by 6% annual interest to ₹14.85 lakh.

On March 1, the court had ordered Amritsar district treasury officer Manjit Kaur to pay the compensation amount from the DC’s account.