Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Uttar Pradesh madrasa teacher booked for raping minor girl of Karnal

Uttar Pradesh madrasa teacher booked for raping minor girl of Karnal

ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal
Aug 10, 2023 12:24 AM IST

As per the family members, the victim had gone to the madrasa for study on July 20 and stayed there for around two weeks

Family members of a 14-year-old girl from Karnal have accused a madrasa teacher in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh of allegedly raping and sexually harassing the minor girl who had gone there for study.

The matter came to light when the family members visited the madarsa to meet her last week and she disclosed the incident to them. They reported the matter to the district child welfare committee and her statement was recorded.
The matter came to light when the family members visited the madarsa to meet her last week and she disclosed the incident to them. They reported the matter to the district child welfare committee and her statement was recorded.

As per the family members, the victim had gone to the madrasa for study on July 20 and stayed there for around two weeks.

The matter came to light when the family members visited the madarsa to meet her last week and she disclosed the incident to them. They reported the matter to the district child welfare committee and her statement was recorded.

Karnal child welfare committee president Umesh Channan said the victim told them that a male teacher or Maulana raped and assaulted her and two female teachers allegedly aided the accused. He said based on her statement, the committee members conducted a counselling of the victim and she was taken for medical examination. He said a team of the committee met the police officials in Karnal and a complaint was filed at the women police station. He said there were around 500 girl students studying in the madarsa and 50 of them stay in the hostel.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said a complaint has also been forwarded to the Shamli SP and Saharanpur DIG for immediate action.

As per an official spokesperson of the Karnal police, on the basis of the complaint and statement of the victim, a zero FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the FIR has been transferred to the police station concerned in Shamli for further investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out