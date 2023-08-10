Uttar Pradesh madrasa teacher booked for raping minor girl of Karnal

Family members of a 14-year-old girl from Karnal have accused a madrasa teacher in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh of allegedly raping and sexually harassing the minor girl who had gone there for study. The matter came to light when the family members visited the madarsa to meet her last week and she disclosed the incident to them. They reported the matter to the district child welfare committee and her statement was recorded.

As per the family members, the victim had gone to the madrasa for study on July 20 and stayed there for around two weeks.

Karnal child welfare committee president Umesh Channan said the victim told them that a male teacher or Maulana raped and assaulted her and two female teachers allegedly aided the accused. He said based on her statement, the committee members conducted a counselling of the victim and she was taken for medical examination. He said a team of the committee met the police officials in Karnal and a complaint was filed at the women police station. He said there were around 500 girl students studying in the madarsa and 50 of them stay in the hostel.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said a complaint has also been forwarded to the Shamli SP and Saharanpur DIG for immediate action.

As per an official spokesperson of the Karnal police, on the basis of the complaint and statement of the victim, a zero FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the FIR has been transferred to the police station concerned in Shamli for further investigation.

