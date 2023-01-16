Family celebrating Lohri attacked in Chandigarh’s Sector 21

A family celebrating Lohri at home in Sector 21-A on Saturday night was attacked by a group of men.

The home owner told the police that he and his family members were sitting around the Lohri bonfire in the driveway of his house, when a car crashed into his nephew’s parked car.

Around four to five men got out of the vehicle and said they will teach them a lesson for lodging complaints against a paying guest (PG) accommodation owner in the locality.

The complainant alleged that the men ran towards his wife with the intent of outraging her modesty and when he intervened, they thrashed him and his wife with a rod. His wife’s elbow got injured and he received injuries on his head and hands. A nail of his right foot also got ripped off in the attack.

The attackers also manhandled his sister-in-law, and fled when his nephew and son charged towards them. His nephew’s thumb got fractured in the encounter.

While the accused fled, the PG owner, Ankit, also came out of his house and warned the family not to lodge complaints against him.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-19 police station. Further probe is on to arrest the accused.