Family feud: Man kills brother, nephew in Punjab’s Fazilka

A man killed his brother and nephew over a family feud in Mahuana Bodla village in Fazilka district on Saturday.

A murder case was being registered against Dilbagh and his son Vikram Singh, along with two unidentified

As per information, 55-year-old Partap Singh had a dispute with his brother Dilbag Singh. On Saturday, both parties had local police to resolve the matter, but efforts to broker peace remained futile. Later, both the groups clashed, in which Partap and his son Gagan sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons. The duo were rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The dead bodies of the deceased have been kept at the local civil hospital for post-mortem while a murder case was being registered against Dilbagh and his son Vikram Singh, along with two unidentified. Police said further probe was on.

