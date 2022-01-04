Family of Karnal youth accuse his sister, travel agent of plotting his murder

The family of a 25-year-old man, Vikram, held protests at Karnal mini-secretariat alleging that he was murdered in Greece.

They accused the Kurukshetra-based sister of the youth and her aide, who is a travel agent, of plotting his murder on pretext of sending him abroad.

The family alleged that Vikram’s elder sister was married in Shahbad but had an illicit relationship with a travel agent and with his help hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Vikram.

They said Vikram had gone to Greece in August last year but they could not communicate with him after August 26. On Monday, they came to know that Vikram had died in Greece after a relative sent his photo to them. They have demanded action against his sister and the travel agent.

They met Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia and demanded action against the accused. They have also requested the government to make arrangements to bring back his body.

The SP said family of the youth submitted a representation to his office and it has been forwarded to the Union ministry of external affairs. But the death cannot be confirmed till they get confirmation from the ministry.

He said police are verifying the allegations and action will be taken as per the findings.