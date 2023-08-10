Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sirmaur cloudburst: 5 of family feared trapped under debris after house collapse

Sirmaur cloudburst: 5 of family feared trapped under debris after house collapse

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Aug 10, 2023 01:25 PM IST

Rescue teams have been pressed into service to locate the five members of a family, who have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, 62, his wife Jeet Devi, 55, Rajni Devi, 31, Nitesh, 10, and Deepika, 5.

Five members of a family are feared to be trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed on Wednesday following a cloudburst in Sirmaur, officials said on Thursday.

Rescue teams clearing the sludge after a cloudburst in Sirmaur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Locals, however, claimed that the rescue teams and administrative officials were unable to reach the spot till late Wednesday evening, thus delaying relief efforts.

Locals, however, claimed that the rescue teams and administrative officials were unable to reach the spot till late Wednesday evening, thus delaying relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the water levels in Giri river increased following the cloudburst. As a result, around 70 families, residing in Sirmauri Tal, were forced to abandon their homes. Villagers of nearby areas, including Muglawala and Kartarpur, extended support to these families and provided them refuge.

Sub-divisional magistrate GS Cheema said, “Several houses have been damaged. We have initiated rescue operations in the area.”

Sign out