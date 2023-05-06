Faridabad bid-to-rape case: Police submit chargesheet in six days

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByPress Trust of India, Faridabad
May 06, 2023 08:59 PM IST

The police on Saturday submitted a chargesheet in an alleged attempt-to-rape case in Faridabad in six days, an official said.

The accused, identified as Anil, was arrested on May 1 and sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on the same day, they said.

Anil of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh worked as a labourer and lived in Sector 15. According to the police, on May 1, inebriated Anil knocked on the door of a house and asked for water. When the 22-year-old girl, who was alone at home, opened the door, Anil forced his way in and allegedly tried to rape her.

However, when the girl raised an alarm, her brother reached the spot and caught the accused before calling the police, they said.

“Our team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. An FIR was registered at Sector 8 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the accused was arrested,” said Sube Singh, a spokesperson for the police.

chargesheet faridabad police
