Faridkot court withdraws arrest warrants against 2 farmers

Two days after issuing arrest warrants to two farmer leaders, the court of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Faridkot, has withdrawn the orders as the district police expressed desire to not pursue the case further. The two leaders -- Kirti Kisan Union’s general secretary Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and union member Naunihal Singh -- had been issued arrest warrants after they failed to appear in court thrice in a poll code violation case.

The case had been registered against them for staging a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans when the model code of conduct was in force during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Following the police’s submission that they “don’t want to pursue the case any further”, the warrants against the two farmer leaders and the preventive action case registered under Section 107/ 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on May 4 were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala said the warrants against them were a result of their protests against the administration’s inaction on drug kingpins in the area. He added that the administration was forced to withdraw the “illegal arrest warrants” amid protests from farmers’ groups.