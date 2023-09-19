Faridkot dera dy head’s murder: B files challan against suspended Faridkot DSP in 20-lakh graft case

Faridkot : The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has submitted a chargesheet against suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sushil Kumar in a ₹20-lakh graft case.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Faridkot special judge Rajiv Kalra against Sushil Kumar, who is in judicial custody, under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7, 7A, 8 and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Challan has been presented and it be registered. His production warrants be issued for September 27,” the court said.

In June, then Faridkot SP (investigation) Gagnesh Kumar, then Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar, sub-inspector (SI) Khem Chand Prashar, who was posted as in-charge of RTI branch of Faridkot IG office, Jaswinder Singh of Faridkot city and Sant Malkeet Das of Bir Sikhan Wala village in Faridkot were booked for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20 lakh to renominate the “prime accused” in the murder case.

On July 19, VB had arrested Sushil Kumar in the bribery case. Last month, Prashar surrendered before the VB, while Malkeet surrendered in the court. Gagnesh is still on the run. The VB has only filed the chargesheet against Sushil Kumar, while an application moved by VB seeking pardon for Malkeet in return for turning an approver in the bribery case is pending in the court.

On November 7, 2019, two assailants shot dead Dayal Das, 55, the deputy head of Harka Das Dera at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot district. The FIR was lodged on the bases of probe of the special investigation team (SIT) led by the deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Ferozepur range, Ranjit Singh, which had found loopholes in the 2019 murder case probe and found that the cops took bribe.

Even an inspector general of police (IGP), deputy inspector general of police (DIG), and a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) are also under the radar of VB for their alleged involvement in the probe of the murder case.