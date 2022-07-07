Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Faridkot DSP arrested for accepting 10-lakh bribe from drugs supplier
The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and 1 lakh in cash on Sunday
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting ₹10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran.
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting 10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran.
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting 10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran.

The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and 1 lakh in cash on Sunday.

Pishora, a resident of Model Boparai village in Tarn Taran, was wanted in a case in which his aide Surjit Singh of Mari Megha village was arrested with 900-gm opium.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in an official statement, said during investigation by the Tarn Taran police, Surjit revealed that he had purchased opium from Pishora, who is the main drug supplier. “When police started conducting raids to arrest him, Pishora tried to bribe the Patti Crime Investigation Agency in-charge, offering 7-8 lakh through assistant sub-inspector Rashpal Singh in lieu of not arresting and nominating him in this case but the in-charge refused to accept the bribe,” he said.

Later, Pishora met Rashpal Singh’s brother Hira Singh through his acquaintance Nishan Singh of Sito village in Tarn Taran, and together they approached the DSP, who also happens to be the cousin of Hira Singh.

The DSP settled for 10 lakh to help the drug supplier, said the DGP, adding that the accused DSP instructed Hira to keep the amount with him. On the disclosure of Pishora Singh, police also recovered 9.97 lakh from the house of Hira Singh, the DGP said.

Meanwhile, Sections 7, 7-A, and 8 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 213, 214, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 29 and 59 of the NDPS act have been added in the FIR, which was initially registered under sections 18,61,85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Bhikiwind in Tarn Taran.

Reiterating the commitment of the Punjab government to make state a corruption-free state, Yadav said any police officer or official found indulging in corruption will not be spared.

Thursday, July 07, 2022
