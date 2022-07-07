Faridkot DSP arrested for accepting 10-lakh bribe from drugs supplier
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting ₹10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran.
The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh in cash on Sunday.
Pishora, a resident of Model Boparai village in Tarn Taran, was wanted in a case in which his aide Surjit Singh of Mari Megha village was arrested with 900-gm opium.
Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in an official statement, said during investigation by the Tarn Taran police, Surjit revealed that he had purchased opium from Pishora, who is the main drug supplier. “When police started conducting raids to arrest him, Pishora tried to bribe the Patti Crime Investigation Agency in-charge, offering ₹7-8 lakh through assistant sub-inspector Rashpal Singh in lieu of not arresting and nominating him in this case but the in-charge refused to accept the bribe,” he said.
Later, Pishora met Rashpal Singh’s brother Hira Singh through his acquaintance Nishan Singh of Sito village in Tarn Taran, and together they approached the DSP, who also happens to be the cousin of Hira Singh.
The DSP settled for ₹10 lakh to help the drug supplier, said the DGP, adding that the accused DSP instructed Hira to keep the amount with him. On the disclosure of Pishora Singh, police also recovered ₹9.97 lakh from the house of Hira Singh, the DGP said.
Meanwhile, Sections 7, 7-A, and 8 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 213, 214, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 29 and 59 of the NDPS act have been added in the FIR, which was initially registered under sections 18,61,85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Bhikiwind in Tarn Taran.
Reiterating the commitment of the Punjab government to make state a corruption-free state, Yadav said any police officer or official found indulging in corruption will not be spared.
HC refuses to quash case against two teachers for cow slaughter, beef sale
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Monday refused to quash a criminal case against a government teacher and a madarsa teacher allegedly from whose possession cow meat (beef) and 16 live cattle were recovered. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed the petition filed by Parvez Ahmed and three others challenging the criminal case pending before CJM, Mau.
Yogi: Covid under control but need to remain alert
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that the Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh was under control, yet the people and health machinery should remain alert and careful. The changing circumstances pertaining to Covid should be closely monitored, he said. The CM said last month's positivity rate was 0.46%. At present, the active Covid cases tally in the state was 2,401. The Covid vaccination campaign was entering the final phase in the state.
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50
The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by Rs 50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay Rs 1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 1040.50. Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from Rs 382.50 to Rs 400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 741.50 will now be procured at Rs 777.
Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute
A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. According to reports, Nityanand is a postman. Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.
Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village
Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. Jal Sansthan's acting general manager Ram Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain.
