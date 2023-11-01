Faridkot man booked for sodomy

The police booked a man for sodomy on Tuesday. The accused, Charanjit Singh Channa, allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old boy. A case has been registered under sections 377 (unnatural offense) and 506 B (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s mother said for the past few weeks, her son had been ill and was not recovering despite medication. “The matter came to light after all family members asked him if he was facing any problems. He disclosed that Channa sodomised him and threatened to kill him on disclosing it to anyone,” she added.

“The victim’s mother works in Ludhiana and her three children used to stay at Channa’s house in her absence. Channa took advantage of the situation and committed sodomy,” said the police.

