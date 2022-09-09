Faridkot market declared African swine fever-hit zone
The state government has declared Arra market in Faridkot city as African swine fever (ASF)-affected zone and notified the area as an “infected zone”
The state government has declared Arra market in Faridkot city as African swine fever (ASF)-affected zone and notified the area as an “infected zone” for the prevention of the ASF as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National High Security Animal Disease Institute, Bhopal, has confirmed ASF in the samples from the area.
Pigs were found dead after which the animal husbandry department had sent samples to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. The samples were found out to be positive.
Faridkot deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg said that restrictions under the provisions of “The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009” and the “National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever (June 2020)” have been strictly imposed in this area for the prevention of the spread of the disease. “The area within 1 kilometre would be notified as infected zones while the areas within 1 to 10 kilometres radius would be turned into surveillance zones. No live or dead pig, meat or material shall be taken out or brought into the infected zones,” she added. A district-level committee led by the additional deputy commission (development) was also formed.
-
Disallowing ex-jathedar board Metro with ‘kirpan’: SGPC expresses condemnation
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday strongly condemned denying Takht Damdama Sahib former jathedar Giani Kewal Singh boarding metro train in Delhi with kirpan, one of the five articles of Sikh faith. The incident happened with the ex-jathedar on Thursday evening at Metro Station Sector 21 Dwarka. He was carrying a three feet long kirpan.
-
TB eradication programme: Moga wins national level bronze medal
Moga district has been selected among 52 districts from all the states of India in the year 2022 for good performance in TB (Tuberculosis) eradication program and the district was awarded with the national bronze medal. Deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh congratulated the district health department on this achievement. President of India Draupadi Murmu launched Prime Minister's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan on Friday and addressed through video conferencing.
-
‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat - Punjab & Andhra Pradesh’ Handmade wooden toys carve a success story
23 kilometres from Vijaywada, in the suburb of Kondapalli, one finds the real story of Centre's 'Make in India' campaign. Carrying out the legacy for the last 400 years, these artisans have no time to spare. They are crafting the most beautiful of handmade painted wooden toys with utmost zeal. These toys are also exported to other countries and are leaving China behind.
-
UP health facilities to have signboards in Urdu also
LUCKNOW The UP government has directed that all government health facilities across the state will have signboards and nameplates written in Urdu also. The directive came after a complaint by Unnao resident Mohd Haroon, who maintained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the second official language of the state. UP has over 830 CHCs and about 3,000 PHCs apart from 157 district level hospitals.
-
‘SP student leader’ breaks into UP CM’s convoy, held
VARANASI The youth, Manish Yadav broke into chief minister Yogi Adityanath's convoy in Jaunpur on Friday and chanted 'Akhilesh zindabad' slogans while waving a black flag when the cavalcade was on the move. The incident was reported when the CM was leaving for Purvanchal University to address a gathering, after carrying out an inspection of ongoing development projects at Umanath Singh Medical College, Jaunpur.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics