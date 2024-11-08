Faridkot MP flays AAP MLA for taking credit of link road widening project in Moga

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa has blamed Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand for taking credit of his efforts after the MLA inaugurated a project to upgrade and widen a link road in the Moga district. AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand inaugurates the PMGSY project at Bhagapurana in Moga district on Thursday. (Sourced)

Khalsa, an independent MP, has alleged that the Baghapurana-Bhaloor link road upgradation and widening project was granted under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMSGY) due to his efforts and the Punjab Mandi Board had even sent him a letter seeking time to lay the foundation stone for the upgradation works.

The union ministry of rural development has sanctioned the upgradation and widening of Bhagapurana-Bhaloor link road — a stretch of 7.87km — road via Nathu Wala and Nathe Wala villages in Moga district. The estimated cost of the project is ₹6.85 crore.

“The AAP is continuously lying to the people and the lie of Baghapurana MLA has been exposed. I have got the approval for the link road upgradation and widening under the PMGSY. Even the government had sent me an official communication for laying the foundation stone of the project. But in an attempt to fool the people, the AAP MLA Sukhanand inaugurated the project on Thursday. The AAP MLAs have failed to bring even a single project which is why they are trying to take credit for the work of other people. Sukhanand’s act is direct interference in the jurisdiction of an MP. Those who take credit for other people are failed leaders,” Khalsa said.

The Punjab Mandi Board had issued a letter to MP Khalsa, of which HT has access, seeking time from the Faridkot MP for laying the foundation stone of the upgradation project.

“The foundation stone and inauguration stone of all the works to be executed under PMGSY are to be laid by the Member of Parliament. Accordingly, you are requested to intimate your availability for laying foundation stone of this work,” reads the letter.

Sukhanand did not respond to the calls despite repeated attempts.

However, Sukhanand has posted a picture of himself inaugurating the upgradation works on his social media handle. “Mudki road to Bhaloor to be widened from 10 feet to 18 feet under the PMGSY and today I initiated the project by cutting a ribbon,” reads MLA’s post.