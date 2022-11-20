Faridkot police establish firm link between Goldy Brar and Dera man’s murder

With the recovery of clinching material evidence and nomination of three more persons as conspirators in the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Kataria, Faridkot police on Saturday claimed to have established Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s firm link with the case.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said a murder accused, Bhola Singh, who is lodged in a local prison, has emerged as the communication link between Brar and shooters Manpreet Singh Manni and Bhupinder Singh Goldy.

“Custodial interrogation of the shooters revealed that Brar had contacted Bhola for the execution of the murder plan. Bhola recommended his brother-in-law Manni for the task, who latter came in touch with Brar. Manni then involved his friend Bhupinder in the plan,” the SSP said.

Bhola was on Saturday nominated as an accused in the crime.

“He is lodged in the Faridkot jail for the past one year and it is a matter of investigation how he managed to contact Brar, who is stated to be overseas, from the inside,” he added.

Dera follower Kataria, 38, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was out on bail at the time of his murder.

On November 17, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had said that Goldy Brar, an accomplice of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was the mastermind in Kataria’s murder.

Two more arrested

Investigators said that all six shooters involved in the crime had arrived in Faridkot’s Jaitu town on November 9, a day before Kataria’s murder. After killing him, they abandoned their motorcycles and fled in two cars waiting for them at Bajakhana, 15km from the crime site in Kotkapura.

“Vicky Chauhan and Swaran Singh, who were arrested today, had taken a marriage palace on lease at Jaitu,” the SSP said.

“In a joint operation with the counter-intelligence wing, we established that the two had provided logistical support, including stay, food and clothes, to the six shooters at the resort. Both were well aware of the murder conspiracy. In fact, Swaran took Manni, Bhupinder and another shooter from Haryana, identified as Hooda as of now who is only one at large, after the murder to Chandigarh,” he added.

The police have also recovered the Maruti Ritz car used to drop the accused at an unspecified place in Chandigarh from where they went to different places.

Two pistols used by Manni and Bhupinder, who were nabbed from Hoshiarpur on November 17, to eliminate Kataria have been seized as well.