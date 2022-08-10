Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Faridkot police get two-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in extortion case

Updated on Aug 10, 2022 04:44 PM IST
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who masterminded Moose Wala’s killing, demanded Kotkapura garment trader Sumit Kumar pay up 50 lakh
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being escorted out of the Moga court amid tight security on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The Faridkot police on Wednesday got the two-day custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a case of extortion of 50 lakh from a Kotkapura-based garment trader.

A Moga court on Wednesday granted Bishnoi’s transit remand to Faridkot police after his 10-day custody in a December 2021 attempt to murder case ended. Bishnoi, who is accused of plotting the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was brought to Faridkot and produced in the court of judicial magistrate Ajay Pal Singh amid tight security.

The court sent him into police custody till August 12.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar is also an accused in the Kotkapura extortion case. Brar is the mastermind of Moose Wala’s killing on May 29 as he gave real-time instructions to shooters who carried out the crime, police said.

The Faridkot police claim that Sumit Kumar of Kotkapura, who runs the garment shop, got a call from Brar on July 18, 2021, and he demanded 50 lakh as extortion money. Goldy claimed he is an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi. He threatened to kill Sumit and his family if they failed to give the money. Goldy had made the call on Bishnoi’s directions, police said.

On July 22, a Faridkot court issued arrest warrants against Bishnoi in the extortion case for August 20.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said police had arrested Bishnoi in the extortion case and the court had granted his two-day police custody. “We will interrogate him for further investigation,” he added.

Bishnoi was brought from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand in the Moose Wala murder case. A Mansa court on June 27 handed him over to the Amritsar police to probe the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia, who was gunned down at a private hospital in the city last year. Later, the Hoshiarpur, Muktsar and Moga police took him on remand in different cases.

Punjab Police have failed to trace the sixth shooter, Deepak Mundi, who was part of Haryana module of the shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala in Mansa district.

Moga police get six-day custody of Bhagwanpuria

Meanwhile, the Moga police got the custody of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in an attempt to murder case of December 2021.

On Wednesday, hours after the 10-day police remand of Bishnoi ended in the case, the Moga police secured Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand from an Amritsar court. He was brought to Moga and produced in court amid tight security. The judicial magistrate sent Bhagwanpuria to police custody till August 15.

The police said Bishnoi took a contract to kill Jatinder Kumar, alias Neela, who is the brother of Moga deputy mayor Ashok Dhamija. On directions of Bishnoi, Brar sent two shooters, Jodhajit Singh and Monu Dagar, also an accused in the Moose Wala case, to kill Neela. But they tried to kill Pratham Dhamija as they mistook him for his uncle Jatinder as the two have a striking resemblance. Pratham escaped as the assailant’s pistol got jammed and he could fire only one bullet that left him injured in the foot.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the police have secured the remand of Bhagwanpuria, who is wanted in this case. “Bhagwanpuria’s role was unearthed during Bishnoi’s interrogation,” he added.

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

